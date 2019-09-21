Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Cheviot Value Management Lowered Stake by $355,997; Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 43,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 356,570 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17M, up from 313,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6,395 shares to 56,535 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 85,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,746 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,600 are held by Ionic Capital Limited Liability Corp. Chemical Bancorp has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Georgia-based Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.8% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bellecapital Limited holds 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,023 shares. 17,688 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co. Palladium Ptnrs Lc stated it has 52,508 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of The West has 19,738 shares. Counselors Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 151,326 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.27% or 2.93 million shares. Main Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Rnc Cap Mgmt Llc has 2.62% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 63,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com reported 7,697 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 458,391 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt has 26,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59.68M shares. Merriman Wealth Management Lc invested in 7,084 shares. First Commercial Bank Trust has 11,638 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.33M shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 572,350 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.47 million shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 150,282 shares. 10,062 were accumulated by Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 15,392 shares. 143,202 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.41M shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 138,960 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 13.80M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) by 8,063 shares to 76,569 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

