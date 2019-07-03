Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Boyar Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.35 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 15.32 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

