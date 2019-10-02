Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.19 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Holding by $1.95 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 27,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 139,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 167,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 21.03 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 34,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 10,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623,000, down from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 7.98 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Llc reported 1.35% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 27,491 shares. Regions has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advsrs Ltd Ltd Co holds 2,329 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 779,773 are owned by Fifth Third State Bank. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking accumulated 2.40 million shares. Diversified Tru Company reported 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pzena Invest Mgmt owns 1.26M shares. 194,722 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 159,638 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 11.66M shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,665 shares to 34,881 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares to 94,257 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 13.99 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.