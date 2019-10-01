Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted Position by $400,932; Taurus Asset Management Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 18,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 63,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05 million, up from 44,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 56,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 47,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 126,408 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 2,179 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.1% or 648,507 shares. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 0.29% or 15,185 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.03% or 29,927 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsrs has invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Optimum Invest Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 263 shares. Prudential holds 310,870 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc owns 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,008 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 218,722 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 1.76% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Andra Ap reported 10,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Argent stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jnba has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 246 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,165 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 8,435 shares to 110,025 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,246 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “LabCentral gets state, private funds for new biomanufacturing lab space – Boston Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Reports Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1b/2 Study – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 53,873 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 20,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,604 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).