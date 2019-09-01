Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased Position by $2.05 Million; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $2.29 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 48,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 975,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.45 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 97.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.58M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 24,355 shares to 293,120 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,612 shares to 36,658 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

