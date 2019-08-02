Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Stake by $344,400 as Share Price Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 339,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 326,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 48.31M shares traded or 99.19% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.11% or 1.09 million shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 22,246 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer. Psagot Inv House holds 197,268 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Llc reported 5,925 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 1.90M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Lc holds 0.21% or 18,373 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 93,316 are owned by Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Company. West Coast Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 4,836 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.02% or 5,433 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 1.26 million shares. Knott David M reported 145,000 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.21% or 71,756 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 45,317 shares to 37,823 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,945 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).