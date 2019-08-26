Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Decreased Position; As Sothebys (Call) (BID) Stock Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased by $1.07 Million Its Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 155,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 14.41M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Sothebys (Call) (BID) by 77.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Sothebys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 518,141 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Investorplace.com" on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bluegreen And The Busted Bid (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Sotheby's's (NYSE:BID) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Twitter Launches 6-Second Video Bid Unit For Advertisers – Benzinga" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Teva loses bid to sell generic Contrave – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

