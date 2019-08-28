Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Stake; Seabridge Investment Advisors Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 3.88M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based International Ca has invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meridian owns 0.6% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,464 shares. Diamond Hill Capital has 7.59 million shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 55,286 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd owns 82,295 shares. Savant Limited Company holds 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 58,232 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,047 shares. Godsey & Gibb has 357,004 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 0.35% or 96,484 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 17.28 million shares. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 5,488 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 332,249 are owned by Ronna Sue Cohen. Btim Corp reported 93,260 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 98,973 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW).

