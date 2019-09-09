Pfizer (PFE) Position Maintained by Roof Eidam & Maycock; Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Its Position in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by $3.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 365.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 46,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 927,342 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 27/03/2018 – United Airlines and Air New Zealand Announce New Nonstop Service Between Chicago and Auckland; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 24/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO forgoes 2017 bonus, board chairman to step down; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS ALREADY HAD STARTED INSPECTION ON JET ENGINES

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 10.83 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UAL vs. CPA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines suspending Chicago-Hong Kong and New York City-Buenos Aires routes – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: A4A’s Rosy Labor Day View, RYAAY’s Labor Strife & More – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Continental (UAL) Issues Update on 2019 & 2020 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JetBlue Shares Decline More Than 4% on Q3 RASM View Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.07% or 515,041 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hartford Inv Company holds 28,981 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 5 shares. Blackrock holds 13.97M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 212,223 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.11% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Baystate Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 30 shares. 36,704 were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 13,630 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 9,796 shares. New York-based Fagan Associate has invested 0.17% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). North Star Invest Management Corp has 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 46,568 shares. 26,954 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 138,900 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $37.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (Put) (NYSE:LH) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 New Biotech Stocks That Keep On Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Halsey Ct reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Toth Fincl Advisory owns 2,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0.76% or 3.95M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.43% or 3.19M shares in its portfolio. Peoples Service Corporation owns 120,544 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.2% or 38,727 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advent Cap De stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Investors reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parthenon Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 120,492 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd invested in 775 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Co Ma holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56.74 million shares. 19,688 were reported by Parsec Management Incorporated.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares to 71,510 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,635 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).