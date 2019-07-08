Pfizer (PFE) Position Lifted by Peddock Capital Advisors Llc; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Decreased Holding by $369,123

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, down from 139,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 661,249 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.46M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares to 295,210 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.26 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust Co holds 1.37% or 34,731 shares. Assets Management accumulated 87,670 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Captrust Advsr holds 62,011 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Confluence Invest Mngmt invested in 1.88% or 902,403 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 2.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,795 shares. 2,900 were reported by Ashford Cap Mgmt. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 77,512 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 61,424 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,827 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co holds 43,225 shares. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.69% or 208,135 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 14.67M shares. Advent Capital De reported 100,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company reported 96,854 shares stake. Kistler stated it has 44,593 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arrow owns 129,856 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.80M shares. Finance Mgmt accumulated 6,085 shares. Amer Interest holds 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10.99 million shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 53,321 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. North American Corporation holds 164,068 shares. 139,958 are owned by Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Com. 355,190 were reported by Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares to 18,656 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.