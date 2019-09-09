Pfizer (PFE) Position Lifted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding Has Increased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 41,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 45,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 24,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Capital Llc stated it has 18.14 million shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 1.48 million shares. Orca Inv Ltd Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,845 shares. 80,774 are held by Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 31,516 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 349,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 59,094 shares in its portfolio. Guild Inc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,760 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 355,190 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc owns 21,438 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North Point Port Managers Oh invested in 0.04% or 5,193 shares. At Bancshares owns 20,030 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 33,978 are held by E&G Advisors L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Trust Division. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 255,720 shares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 5,754 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 65,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 49,600 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 122,011 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,826 shares. Voloridge Management Limited stated it has 18,360 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 64,476 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.05% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Nuwave Lc reported 0.12% stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 1,817 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).