Pfizer (PFE) Position Increased by Wms Partners Llc; Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $446,346 as Stock Price Rose

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59M shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.54. About 487,684 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 45.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,014 shares to 9,686 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,897 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,936 shares to 21,807 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,733 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

