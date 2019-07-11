Pfizer (PFE) Position Held by Wms Partners Llc; Jag Capital Management Has Cut Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $838,024 as Stock Price Rose

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 14.21M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 9,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 38,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 851,022 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.