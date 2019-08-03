Pfizer (PFE) Position Has Increased by Private Trust Co; Holder Oz Management LP Increased Red Hat (RHT) Position

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 35,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 162,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 127,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 534,417 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 857,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.74 million, up from 323,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Mgmt Assoc stated it has 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Churchill Corporation reported 159,366 shares. Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 18,373 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,105 shares. Patten Group Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Serv has invested 2.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 242,728 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Pictet Bancorporation And Trust Limited has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,200 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerset Tru has invested 1.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.15M were reported by Conning. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc reported 27,153 shares stake.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,457 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 206,600 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,800 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 40 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 96,096 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 982,243 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 302 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 51 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 173,984 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.12% or 312,378 shares. Yakira Cap Mngmt owns 97,500 shares for 5.09% of their portfolio. Myriad Asset Limited invested in 1.21% or 73,657 shares. Westchester Capital Limited Liability Com holds 8.64% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2,535 are held by Maple Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Vestor Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 224 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 675,714 shares.