Pfizer (PFE) Position Has Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Share Price Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.87 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 191,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,394 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 196,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares to 11.35M shares, valued at $335.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

