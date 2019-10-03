Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Boosted by $3.22 Million Its Holding; Bainco International Investors Has Raised Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (TMO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 21,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $282.91. About 1.72M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C Holdings A S holds 0.01% or 13,033 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 6,790 shares stake. 423,855 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Limited Liability Com. 41,480 were accumulated by Ativo Cap Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 6.60M shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Community Financial Service Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 222,485 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant holds 18,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 104,776 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wafra stated it has 51,051 shares. Opus Inv Inc holds 1.08% or 132,000 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 116,877 shares or 1.45% of the stock. John G Ullman And Assocs holds 435,808 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 2,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 57,059 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 2.91 million shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 1,372 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 6,126 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 3,620 are held by Spinnaker Trust. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust has invested 0.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eqis Capital has 10,005 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 59,777 shares. Winslow Mgmt Lc has 943,418 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.17% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sensato Invsts Ltd Company accumulated 39,875 shares. Brinker Cap owns 27,883 shares.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $634.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 2,033 shares to 834 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,521 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.