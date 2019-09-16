Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined While Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted by $387,000 Its Position; Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Holding Has Upped by Zevin Asset Management Llc

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 221,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59M, up from 212,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,148 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.31M shares. Natl Pension stated it has 5.85M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Smead Cap Management Inc owns 1.56M shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. 524,190 were accumulated by James. Advent Capital Management De stated it has 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Joel Isaacson & Communication Limited Liability Company reported 73,174 shares. Md Sass Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 144,300 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.25% or 725,127 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 130,389 shares. Argyle Mgmt owns 2.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 153,196 shares. Barnett & invested in 0.02% or 1,007 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has 59,803 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated stated it has 13,710 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moon Limited Co owns 5,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.