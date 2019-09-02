Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined While Argent Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $373,968; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Its Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 166,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 742,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.26M, up from 576,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 624,161 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.51 million, down from 633,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Management invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vestor owns 966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Charter Communications has 1.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 255,105 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Magnetar Limited Liability Company owns 22,183 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,775 shares. Wealthquest Corporation owns 20,359 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel accumulated 42,404 shares. Bruce has invested 4.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com invested in 231,890 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 72,309 are held by Df Dent & Incorporated. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winslow Asset invested in 14,102 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 279,797 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $70.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

