Pfizer (PFE) Holding Upped by Goelzer Investment Management Inc; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Valuation Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.58% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 1.91 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 30,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 220,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 190,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 14.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares to 39,865 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,879 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.