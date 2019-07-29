Pfizer (PFE) Holding Raised by Trillium Asset Management Llc; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined While Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 23,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $224.23. About 544,067 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 156.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 19,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,516 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 12,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 49.03M shares traded or 125.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 24,405 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 36,095 shares. 65,718 were reported by Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability. Bailard invested in 31,600 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited owns 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,924 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 4.85 million shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP reported 51,703 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 25,011 shares. Wills Financial Gru holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 75,092 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 2.03% stake. Payden And Rygel holds 2.5% or 808,170 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 21,325 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs accumulated 0.35% or 23,480 shares. Sterling Invest Management has invested 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dorsey Whitney Commerce Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 145,051 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,656 shares to 107,571 shares, valued at $28.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 7,420 shares. Adirondack Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Allen Invest Lc reported 0.11% stake. Hartford Com stated it has 10,287 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability holds 2.99% or 4,009 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,065 shares. Gideon Cap has 3,559 shares. Fdx Inc holds 1,413 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% stake. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh invested in 0.08% or 5,100 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,870 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 241 shares. Synovus stated it has 16,930 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 2,350 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) by 456,269 shares to 44,172 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53 million on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee also sold $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, February 12.