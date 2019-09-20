Pfizer (PFE) Holding Maintained by Wms Partners Llc; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Shareholder Blackrock Decreased Its Holding by $846,155

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 47,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 10.41M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 169,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.53M, down from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 515,945 shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 17/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – TO INVEST $50 MLN INTO SINOVATION FUND IV, A CHINESE VENTURE CAPITAL FUND RUN BY SINOVATION VENTURES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rating Actions In Three Spanish BBVA RMBS Deals; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 12/03/2018 – BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan goes digital, opens to consumers in multiple states; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more youth; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Chairman of BBVA to propose current CEO as his successor – El Confidencial; 23/05/2018 – BBVA RECEIVES BANK OF SPAIN MREL REQUIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA IMF DEAL MOST LIKELY A PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINE:BBVA; 07/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS TO INVEST ABOUT 96 MLN EUROS IN UK ATOM BANK, TO INCREASE ITS STAKE UP TO 39 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of BBVA RMBS Series; Affirms 5 Others; Outlook Stable

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 29,277 shares to 342,673 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sharpspring Inc by 525,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,250 shares to 98,883 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,693 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,742 shares. Strategic Limited Liability holds 1.23% or 74,354 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt holds 57,940 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 67,890 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 231,762 shares. North American Mngmt Corp reported 1.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Waddell And Reed Fin Inc reported 0.73% stake. Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 108,105 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 160,821 shares stake. 199,823 are owned by Psagot House. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 54,134 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.