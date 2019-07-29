Pfizer (PFE) Holding Has Raised by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Decreased by $1.69 Million Its Holding

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $161.32. About 1.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 147,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.87M, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 28.43 million shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.8% or 268,452 shares. Cadinha Limited reported 39,228 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 278,442 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9.22 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Harvey Capital Inc reported 0.1% stake. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Court Place Advsr Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 82,084 shares. Sterling Cap Management Llc has 1.39M shares. Bragg Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.97% or 175,018 shares. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 21,165 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc accumulated 28,452 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The New York-based Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 12.54M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 70,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 58,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Lc has invested 0.54% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 94,520 are held by Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,895 shares. 1,556 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 1,589 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 0% or 131 shares. 883,252 are held by Polar Cap Llp. Moreover, United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Polaris Greystone Gru Llc holds 23,619 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 710 shares. Cambridge Trust Comm stated it has 6,780 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 0.71% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 17,300 are owned by Tributary Capital Management Limited Co. Moreover, Fairfield Bush And has 0.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,000 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Factory_OS Receives Strategic Investments from Autodesk, Citi to Help Address Affordable Housing Crisis in Bay Area and Beyond – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.