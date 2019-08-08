Pfizer (PFE) Holder Wms Partners Raised Its Holding by $1.71 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position by $343,899

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $17.36 during the last trading session, reaching $368.17. About 251,222 shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace holds 0.05% or 8,245 shares in its portfolio. Stanley owns 81,979 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,047 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Llc owns 1.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 83,727 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 333,770 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Opus Invest Management holds 132,000 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 68,180 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 99,643 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 165,933 shares. Heritage Investors holds 405,221 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. 1,940 are held by Loeb Ptnrs Corporation. Ftb Advsr invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability reported 82,295 shares. Lvw Limited stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares to 16,817 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,912 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,445 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 89,305 shares. Captrust Financial invested in 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 2,860 shares. 977 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited. Amer stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,351 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 12,074 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 8,510 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,122 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 1,569 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability invested in 0.53% or 5,076 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 17,534 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767.