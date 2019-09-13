Pfizer (PFE) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Position by $3.22 Million; Blb&B Advisors Increases Position in American Tower New (AMT)

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $218.85. About 2.29 million shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,099 shares to 246,145 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,871 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.