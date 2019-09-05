Pfizer (PFE) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Cut Stake; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Valuation Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 190.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 59,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 20,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 608,892 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 58,485 shares to 224,563 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,826 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldgs (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Lc reported 286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc reported 150 shares. Amer International Grp has 0.05% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 165,311 shares. 646,170 were reported by Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership. 4,000 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 126,121 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 8,720 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 17,747 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 9,352 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 22,575 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Benin Mngmt reported 1.12% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Focused Wealth reported 100 shares. Webster Bankshares N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,607 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bank & Trust holds 1.42% or 84,733 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 92,564 shares. Birch Hill Limited Co holds 51,629 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.65% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.63% or 9.82M shares. Vigilant Limited reported 0.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.86M shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 235,159 shares. Cookson Peirce & Communications holds 997,963 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 1.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,723 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Comm stated it has 58,696 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 24,940 are owned by Profit Llc. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 0.67% stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 191,209 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).