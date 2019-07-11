Pfizer (PFE) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lowered Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 446,489 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3556.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 15.73M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 5,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Menta Lc invested in 8,233 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Llc has 38,007 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 448,410 shares. Akre Mgmt Limited Com has invested 4.48% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 162,763 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Parkside Fin Natl Bank Trust stated it has 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 62,364 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group reported 545,040 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 69,960 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.46M for 16.55 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares to 23,349 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.