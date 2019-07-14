Pfizer (PFE) Holder Sterling Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake; Loews Increases Position in Anthem (ANTM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 2.03 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,550 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.