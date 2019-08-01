Pfizer (PFE) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Lowered Stake by $308,490; General Dynamics (GD) Stake Lifted by Alphamark Advisors Llc

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 295,447 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 17.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares to 186 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Washington Trust reported 4,699 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.21% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.2% or 1,625 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 700,400 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 76,719 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 10,614 shares. 225,193 were accumulated by Boston Ptnrs. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Allstate Corporation owns 21,662 shares. Weybosset Mgmt has 4% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 40,220 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,168 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 35,552 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

