Pfizer (PFE) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Stake Has Raised by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $250.32. About 851,460 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 100,033 shares. Ycg Ltd Com owns 4,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.48M shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 2.82 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 8,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 336,242 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.59% or 36,879 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 301,088 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 1.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanson & Doremus Inv reported 1.68% stake. Westpac Corp accumulated 915,788 shares. Bartlett Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 147,459 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 402,892 shares. Stralem has 161,037 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $87.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,726 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).