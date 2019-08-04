Pfizer (PFE) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Cut Stake by $308,490 as Market Valuation Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Holds Stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20 million, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL) by 194,040 shares to 730,107 shares, valued at $112.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

