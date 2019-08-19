Pfizer (PFE) Holder Saturna Capital Boosted Its Holding by $311,514 as Stock Value Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Has Raised Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $429,780

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.09M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47 million shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 132.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 14,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 25,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, up from 10,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.94M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 63,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cadence National Bank Na reported 15,769 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 2.16 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 781,251 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 21,265 shares. Weiss Multi holds 280,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 4.46M shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt accumulated 103,742 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 99,000 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 43,542 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 455,379 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,903 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 347 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,268 shares to 13,569 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 97,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,528 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CenterPoint Energy hires Georgia Power CFO as its new CFO – Houston Business Journal” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,660 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Ab has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Moore And Communication has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 76,286 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Finemark Bancshares & Tru invested in 1% or 406,277 shares. 20,346 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. American Century accumulated 12.46 million shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 181,010 shares. First Manhattan reported 1.08% stake. Grisanti Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma stated it has 56.74 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern Corp holds 1.26% or 53,228 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 118,145 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Crestwood Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 23,424 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 2.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.