Pfizer (PFE) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Stake by $1.01 Million as Valuation Declined; New Leaf Venture Partners Trimmed Its Affimed N V (AFMD) Position as Market Valuation Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 74,452 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 5.94M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Assocs Mo accumulated 0.05% or 7,746 shares. M Holding Incorporated owns 39,851 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability holds 1.6% or 73,763 shares in its portfolio. 44,326 were accumulated by Blue. 2.35 million are owned by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 31,081 shares. Eqis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 53,878 shares. Yorktown And Rech Incorporated owns 50,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt stated it has 38,245 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.63% or 17.28 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.55% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 1.93 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine accumulated 3.07% or 144,604 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares to 235,865 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 44,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,278 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.