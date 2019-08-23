Pfizer (PFE) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Raised Stake by $1.01 Million; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Position in Celanese (CE) Cut by $346,875

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 16 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 2,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 324,855 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 12.32M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt accumulated 159,366 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 297.47 million shares. Bailard stated it has 31,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 235,004 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 0.8% or 5.11 million shares. 1.10M were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has 1.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,163 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blume Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 6,274 shares. Heartland holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 298,515 shares. Btc Cap holds 0.84% or 124,156 shares in its portfolio. Texas National Bank & Trust Tx reported 5,071 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Inv Counsel reported 24,088 shares. West Oak Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 44,665 shares to 199,278 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,240 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,215 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut has 0.09% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 7,000 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.04% or 41,997 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 4.59% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 177,828 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 59,648 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 19,500 shares. Srb invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 11,243 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 22,352 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.07% or 86,175 shares in its portfolio.

