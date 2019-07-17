Pfizer (PFE) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Stake by $563,682; Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $557,600 as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 489,392 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, down from 502,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.11. About 1.26 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,400 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 67,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,428 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock or 98,262 shares. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. 27,207 shares valued at $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com invested in 130,966 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Atlanta Mngmt L L C accumulated 382,039 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 113,323 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 157,552 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 2,452 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na owns 4,621 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co holds 7.41 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 2,186 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.09% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.24M shares. 5,450 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability holds 82,854 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 105,297 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 801,922 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.49% or 58,638 shares. 166,871 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Argyle Mngmt invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family Corp stated it has 12,932 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp accumulated 145,665 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Com owns 11,261 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.27 million shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 226,756 shares. Orca Invest Management Limited Co reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northeast Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,569 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oarsman Cap owns 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 30,338 shares. Guild Invest owns 3.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,760 shares. Allstate holds 454,324 shares. Asset Inc owns 375,085 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.