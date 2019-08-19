Pfizer (PFE) Holder Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $21.12 Million; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Share Value Declined While Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 502,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.62 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47M shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 42,762 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 39,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 926,262 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd invested in 181,078 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny owns 163,429 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lathrop Management Corp has 84,411 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Com has 0.31% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 5,504 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 15,573 are owned by Lynch And Associates In. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 36,989 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Srb holds 0.07% or 5,012 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 7,958 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Coho Partners Limited stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 485,631 shares to 9.45 million shares, valued at $94.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).