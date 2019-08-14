Pfizer (PFE) Holder Private Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Stake

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 35,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 162,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 127,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 40.93 million shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 55,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 65,485 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 120,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $151.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 18,990 shares to 308,238 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 13,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,358 are owned by Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,079 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Charter holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 11,968 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 32,336 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 23,198 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New Vernon Invest Management Llc owns 3,274 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 6,498 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 58,724 shares. 752 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cohen Klingenstein owns 84,200 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.37M for 18.43 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.41% or 2.45 million shares. First Mercantile has 29,891 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Inc invested in 0.77% or 305,573 shares. Hollencrest accumulated 105,420 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com holds 2,299 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1,048 were accumulated by Cls Investments Lc. Chemung Canal Tru Com holds 2.47% or 243,460 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carnegie Asset Management has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance has invested 3.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). C Worldwide Group Holdg A S invested in 784,153 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Sarl invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

