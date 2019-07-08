Pfizer (PFE) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $569,220 as Share Value Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 954,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, down from 975,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 12.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 8.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.80 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Staley Cap Advisers has 3.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 20,000 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Cacti Asset Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 59,803 shares. 30,318 are held by Timber Creek Capital Limited Com. 148,108 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. D L Carlson Gp holds 11,518 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. holds 148.33 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hartline Inv Corporation holds 5,141 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Karpus holds 0.01% or 6,509 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management holds 1.68% or 120,352 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Lc reported 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fisher Asset Llc has invested 2.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,569 shares to 17,555 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Phase 3 Trial of Revatio in Newborns with PPHN Did Not Meet its Primary Efficacy Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET) by 14,925 shares to 350,324 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,790 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,796.66 down -40.47 points – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 77,107 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated stated it has 23,593 shares. Orleans Capital La accumulated 1.67% or 40,365 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 0.39% or 164,465 shares. Richard Bernstein holds 0.23% or 134,217 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Gp Limited accumulated 616,500 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 82,057 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 616,810 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.73% or 332,695 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 11.64M shares. Wisconsin Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Research Mngmt stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advantage holds 120,933 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).