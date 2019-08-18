Pfizer (PFE) Holder Perkins Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder National Asset Management Has Increased Position by $514,272

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 22,256 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 2.69M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 67,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,515 are owned by First Citizens Bancorp And Trust Com. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 1.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Westchester Capital Management stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% or 158,165 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability invested in 224,153 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Mathes invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Elm Advisors Ltd holds 0.25% or 8,367 shares. Keystone Planning accumulated 199,879 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 2,135 shares. 533,989 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests L P. South Texas Money Ltd reported 54,630 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Lvm Cap Mi reported 0.87% stake.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 47,624 shares to 18,346 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,399 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Limited Co Nj holds 0.14% or 49,968 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Limited holds 37,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 21,597 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 170,205 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.12% or 12,078 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 571 shares stake. 30,814 are owned by Brandywine Tru Com. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 34 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 156,641 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Company. Cibc Ww has 0.87% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bp Pcl stated it has 164,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. First Long Island Limited Co owns 1.98% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 173,297 shares. Finemark Bank And owns 28,033 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

