Pfizer (PFE) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.32 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1412.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 28,254 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 30,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 2.65M shares traded or 285.41% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 63,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal" published on August 21, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem And Inc owns 3.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 161,037 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 1.51% or 60,875 shares. Mufg Americas owns 1.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 975,975 shares. 4,509 were reported by Stelac Advisory Services Lc. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 108,076 shares. Harvey Invest Llc stated it has 39,418 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 13,830 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc invested in 124,684 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 33,848 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 44,718 shares. Pure Finance holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,642 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $46.74M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 8,979 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 17,319 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.05% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.05% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 61,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,786 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has 36,100 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 365,719 shares. Thompson Inv Incorporated holds 0.09% or 15,660 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Company reported 8,750 shares. Concourse Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 121,320 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 47,038 shares.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid Acadia Healthcare Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 18% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.