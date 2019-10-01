Pfizer (PFE) Holder One Capital Management Trimmed Position; Shareholder Intersect Capital Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 81,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 94,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 7.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 9,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 6,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.46. About 575,737 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.42 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,525 shares to 9,598 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 16,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,331 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).