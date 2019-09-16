Pfizer (PFE) Holder One Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $525,503 as Share Value Declined; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Declined While Eagle Global Advisors Has Upped Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 286,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 270,920 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 81,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 94,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 9.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,592 shares to 167,103 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,114 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog: The Market Is Handing Us An Incredible Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shipping Titan Peter Livanos Lays Out His Vision For LNG’s Future – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,758 shares to 80,645 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE) by 14,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invs has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 479,560 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp invested in 0.02% or 6,181 shares. City has invested 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Linscomb And Williams reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 23,888 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Liability Company Adv. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,318 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.42 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,519 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Bonness Enterprises owns 2.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 78,608 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 59,803 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 52,406 shares. Montgomery Mngmt Inc has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline/Regulatory Updates From GSK, PFE & Others – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Biosimilars Be The Next Growth Driver For Pfizer? – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2019.