Pfizer (PFE) Holder Oakmont Partners Decreased Position by $527,100 as Share Value Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Increased by Moore Capital Management Lp

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 583,085 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 69,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 81,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 39.30 million shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 450,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $70.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 29,132 shares to 76,168 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 24,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

