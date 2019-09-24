Pfizer (PFE) Holder Oak Associates LTD Has Raised Stake by $579,081 as Share Price Declined; Convergence Investment Partners Raised Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 636.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.45. About 982,763 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 694,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.10M, up from 681,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 16.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 16,790 shares to 36,835 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,723 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 1.35% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 16,067 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability. Pension Serv accumulated 414,398 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 57,059 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 681,795 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.78% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 71,100 shares. 249,721 were accumulated by Chilton Co Ltd Co. Comml Bank Of America De owns 6.83M shares. Field Main Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,568 shares. Swarthmore Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 39,550 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Highlander Ltd Liability Com reported 230 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 6,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 998 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability owns 4,501 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis reported 76,211 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Com owns 24,119 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 1.46M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.32M shares. Natixis owns 5.97M shares. De Burlo Gru Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Matrix Asset New York accumulated 207,596 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ghp Invest Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,317 shares. First Financial In accumulated 23,802 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.