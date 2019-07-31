Pfizer (PFE) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Position; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $352,715

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,451 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 4,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 6.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc analyzed 280,634 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 659,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $215.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 48.15M shares traded or 105.23% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,563 shares to 162,472 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 53,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 6,758 shares to 111,673 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Gold Fund by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW).