Pfizer (PFE) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Stake; Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Value Rose While Greenlight Capital Lowered Its Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 480,665 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 280,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 659,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 12.53 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc owns 42,404 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corp owns 24,940 shares. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rnc Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.17% or 58,578 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.36 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ifrah Financial Service holds 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 29,629 shares. Majedie Asset Management stated it has 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 56.74M shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi has 1.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 213,323 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Co reported 9,756 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 3.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 450,308 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 4.46M shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department has 219,739 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 138,887 shares to 390,786 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 20,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87M for 9.90 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. TRIPODI JOSEPH V had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 18,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 43,436 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 77,909 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 40,769 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Numerixs Investment Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,833 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 126,116 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 249,135 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.12 million shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.03% or 645,737 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).