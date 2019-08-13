Pfizer (PFE) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Agf Investments America Has Raised Position in Equinix Reit (EQIX) by $3.21 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 303,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 1.38M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $553.48. About 7,882 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares to 45,063 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,886 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.