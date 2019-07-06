Pfizer (PFE) Holder Knott David M Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $847,401

Knott David M decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 218,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 363,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc reported 0.03% stake. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 11,537 are held by Brave Asset Mngmt. Choate has invested 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Trustco Fincl Bank N Y holds 0.37% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 2,521 shares. Nomura holds 2,813 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 120,338 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,406 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 134,522 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management has 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.30 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. 7,048 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com. Madison Inv Holdg stated it has 181,875 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.11% or 4,472 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. 426 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettee reported 3.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). American Asset Mgmt holds 0.93% or 28,880 shares. 8,150 were reported by Scholtz And Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited owns 1.64M shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership has 1.02M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. 99,592 are owned by Rampart Invest Management Communication Ltd Liability. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 7,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barry Advisors Limited Liability Co has 2.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 213,865 shares. Curbstone Finance Mngmt Corporation reported 64,082 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 5,141 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 173,056 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Wealthquest reported 20,359 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 140,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,346 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.