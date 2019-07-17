Pfizer (PFE) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $409,920 as Shares Declined; Kidder Stephen W Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.28 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 5.97 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 5,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,945 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 53,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $276.56. About 963,894 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles reported 4.73% stake. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 23,577 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 1.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Edmp Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 5.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,655 are held by Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company. Alley Com Ltd Company owns 2.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,071 shares. Lifeplan Grp has 77 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 75,872 shares. Atria reported 39,447 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,235 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Com reported 7,974 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 5,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,984 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.99 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares to 17,745 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares to 4,810 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 88,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 0.09% stake. Wasatch Inc reported 0.07% stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,570 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,504 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jcic Asset Management holds 142,287 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc owns 122,345 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 268,452 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 92,333 shares. Clough Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 396,090 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management invested in 58,638 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.92% or 1.20 million shares. 15,888 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,663 shares.