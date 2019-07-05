Pfizer (PFE) Holder Garde Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $914,676 as Stock Price Declined; Jane Street Group Increases Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP)

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 21,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 30,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1056.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 95,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (Call) (NYSE:GIS) by 24,200 shares to 81,500 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (Put) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp holds 5,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Co Ca owns 60,995 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% stake. 488,738 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 477 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.14% or 143,751 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lowe Brockenbrough Com accumulated 3,332 shares. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Dallas Secs Inc stated it has 0.25% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Capital Fund Sa reported 26,949 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.11M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,059 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schulhoff & Inc invested in 2,435 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.95% or 7.74 million shares. Financial Mngmt Pro accumulated 0.1% or 6,085 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 79,623 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 105,063 shares. Coastline Co accumulated 124,355 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Inc has invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 5,100 are held by Cooke And Bieler L P. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Legacy Cap Partners has invested 1.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oarsman accumulated 30,338 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.08% or 74,414 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 15,341 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grace White Inc New York has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,998 shares. 24,940 are owned by Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Da Davidson & Com has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

