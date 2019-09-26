Pfizer (PFE) Holder Farmers Trust Co Raised Its Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Position Maintained by Cs Mckee Lp

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $234.35. About 114,474 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 80,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 173,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, up from 93,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 1.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Novartis’ (NVS) MS Drug Achieves Goals in Late-Stage Studies – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Biotech Stocks That Show The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Side of This Sector – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 980 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,500 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrow Financial reported 0% stake. 2,505 are held by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 7,040 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa owns 2,270 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.16% or 357,033 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Argi Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins Commerce has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Sorce Advisory accumulated 2,379 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 52,629 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,800 shares to 348,304 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Techn (NYSE:UTX) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,921 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Techn (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,622 were reported by First Commonwealth Pa. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adirondack And Management owns 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,985 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce holds 925,629 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Barr E S & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,232 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,540 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 43,557 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 155,338 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 105,974 shares. Orleans Mgmt La holds 2.63% or 80,621 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempen Management Nv reported 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Homrich And Berg invested in 0.23% or 101,047 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,315 shares.

More news for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” and published on September 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.